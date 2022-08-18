Man allegedly knocked off bicycle by vehicle in Morley and chased by the people in it
A man was allegedly knocked off his bicycle by a vehicle before being chased by the people in it in the Morley area last night.
By Tom Coates
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 1:05 pm
Updated
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 1:13 pm
West Yorkshire Police received reports of the incident shortly after 11:30pm (Wednesday, August 17).
The man on the bicycle only suffered minor injuries, police confirmed.
A search of the area was conducted and involved a helicopter from the National Police Air Service.
The vehicle believed to have been involved was located nearby and enquiries to establish circumstances are ongoing.