News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out

Man allegedly knocked off bicycle by vehicle in Morley and chased by the people in it

A man was allegedly knocked off his bicycle by a vehicle before being chased by the people in it in the Morley area last night.

By Tom Coates
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 1:05 pm
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 1:13 pm

West Yorkshire Police received reports of the incident shortly after 11:30pm (Wednesday, August 17).

The man on the bicycle only suffered minor injuries, police confirmed.

Read More

Read More
Two men arrested in Leeds after trying to escape police in BMW suspected of link...
Police are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Image: Simon Hulme

Most Popular

A search of the area was conducted and involved a helicopter from the National Police Air Service.

The vehicle believed to have been involved was located nearby and enquiries to establish circumstances are ongoing.