More than 30 people were arrested in Leeds during a major day of action on Thursday, as police stepped up efforts to tackle neighbourhood crime.

Operation Jetshot brought together district policing teams and specialist force units to create a “strong visible presence” across the city. The operation also included support from Leeds City Council, LeedsBID and retail security staff, with a public “street briefing” held in Trinity Leeds.

In total, 34 people were arrested across the district for offences including theft, robbery, drugs offences, sexual offences and assault. Officers also executed a warrant at a property in Beeston following intelligence on suspected drug activity.

Operation Jetshot in Trinity Leeds. | West Yorkshire Police

Superintendent Matthew Scott, of Leeds District Police, said: “The public consistently tell us they want to see more police officers in their communities, and that’s exactly what Operation Jetshot delivered. It brought together district and specialist resources in a highly visible way – executing warrants, arresting suspects, deterring criminality, and engaging directly with the public.”

Alongside arrests and high-visibility patrols, three closure orders were served on shops in Armley after thousands of pounds worth of illicit cigarettes, vapes, tobacco and alcohol had previously been seized.

Traffic enforcement was also a key part of the operation. Four electric bikes were taken off the roads, three of them for no insurance or driving offences. In total 11 vehicles were seized, 21 traffic offence reports were issued for the “fatal five” offences – careless driving, drink or drug driving, failing to wear a seatbelt, using a mobile phone at the wheel and speeding – while two drivers received Section 59 notices for anti-social use of vehicles.

Partner agencies including Taxi Licensing and the DVLA joined roadside checks in East and West Leeds, where nearly 80 vehicles were inspected. Two taxis were suspended, one driver was summonsed to court, two deferred prohibition notices were issued and one vehicle was seized for having no insurance.

Mounted officers were deployed in Leeds city centre as part of high-visibility patrols, while engagement teams worked with retailers, shoppers and schools across the district.

Engagement teams worked with retailers, shoppers and schools across the district. | West Yorkshire Police

Supt Scott stressed that the operation was not a one-off but showcased the ongoing work of neighbourhood policing teams: “Throughout the summer we’ve strongly supported the Safer Streets initiative, tackling shop theft, street crime and antisocial behaviour in our city and town centres, and we’ve seen some brilliant results.

“An important moment in the operation was our public street briefing, held with our partner agencies who are key to the success of fighting crime and protecting vulnerable people every day in Leeds, and I want to publicly thank them for their continued commitment.

“Whilst the briefing was in the city centre, the intense and co-ordinated activity that took place happened across the whole district with bespoke operations servicing the unique needs of individual communities.

“We made 34 arrests in Leeds District during this operation, and the work now continues to ensure that those responsible for committing crimes in our neighbourhoods are made to face justice for their actions.”