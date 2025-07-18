Leeds city centre shop ordered to close after £5,000 illegal cigarettes haul seized

A Leeds city centre shop has been ordered to close after illegal cigarettes worth around £5,000 were seized during a multi-agency operation.

The action by the police licensing team, neighbourhood police team, Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Trading Standards was taken against Dana Local following concerns about antisocial behaviour.

They seized a number of illicit vapes as well as illegal cigarettes found stashed behind a false wall, pictured.

They seized a number of illicit vapes as well as illegal cigarettes found stashed behind a false wall.

The council applied for a Premise Closure Order which was granted in court this week, and the shop’s license has also been revoked.

The work forms part of the summer Safer Streets initiative in Leeds and across West Yorkshire, aimed at making town centres safer by tackling issues like antisocial behaviour, street crime, burglary and shop theft.

Dana Local in Leeds city centre.

Supported by the Home Office, this programme brings together key local partners including councils, schools, health services, transport, businesses, and community organisations.

Sergeant Edel Fox from the Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team said: “This shop has been a magnet for antisocial behaviour and nuisance and the action taken demonstrates our commitment to working with our partners to protect our communities.

“We can and will use all available powers to tackle illegal activities and anti-social behaviour.

“If you have any information about criminal behaviour taking place in your area, please report it to us so we can take action.”

Linda Davis, head of Trading Standards (Protecting Communities), said: “We are committed to the fight against illicit tobacco and vapes. By taking tough action and working with partners, this operation has taken a significant amount of illicit tobacco and vapes off the streets.

“Far from being a victimless crime, the illegal trade in tobacco costs government millions each year in lost revenue, makes it easier for children to start smoking, takes advantage of cash-strapped families, and helps fund organised crime.”

Councillor Mary Harland, Leeds City Council’s executive member for communities, customer service and community safety, said: “No form of anti-social behaviour will be tolerated in our city, and we will continue to work with West Yorkshire Police and our other Safer Leeds partners to ensure Leeds is a place where people feel safe and are safe.

“I'd like to thank everyone involved in this operation for their work in achieving such a positive outcome for the local community."

You can report crime to West Yorkshire Police online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101.

Alternatively, crime can be reported to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.