The 13 Leeds ward areas with the most anti-social behaviour according to West Yorkshire Police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 31st Aug 2025, 11:30 BST
Police figures have shown the areas of Leeds that are most blighted by anti-social behaviour.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from June 2024 to May 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 8,984 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

