South Farm Road, Gipton: Cars and drugs seized in east Leeds raid – two arrested

Published 18th Sep 2025, 14:40 BST
Police have seized cars and drugs in a raid in east Leeds.

On Wednesday, police executed warrants at two neighbouring properties on South Farm Road in Gipton.

Officers from the East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) seized a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs as well as a number of vehicles.

Police have seized a number of cars and drugs in a raid in Leeds on Wednesday. | West Yorkshire Police

Following the raid, two people were arrested and taken into custody. As of Thursday, September 18, one person had been bailed while the other remained in custody.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the investigation remains ongoing.

