Merrion Street Leeds crash: Arrest update issued after death of woman following city centre collision

A 19-year-old arrested in connection with a fatal Leeds city centre crash has been released on bail.

By Tom Coates
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 14:05 BST

Police were called shortly before 10:30pm on Saturday (April 15) to Merrion Street, following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a silver Volkswagen Golf at the junction of Wade Lane. The pedestrian, a woman understood to be in her 40s, was taken to hospital and later died as a result of her injuries.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by the police. A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed he has been released on bail.

Police were called shortly before 10:30pm on Saturday (April 15) to Merrion Street, following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a silver Volkswagen Golf at the junction of Wade Lane. Image: Google Street View