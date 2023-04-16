News you can trust since 1890
Merrion Street crash: Everything we know so far after a woman died in a car crash in Leeds city centre

This is everything we know so far about the fatal crash in Leeds city centre last night (Saturday, 15 April).

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 16th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST

When did the crash happen?

Officers were called shortly before 10.30pm to Merrion Street following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a silver Volkswagen Golf at the junction of Wade Lane.

What happened to the pedestrian?

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Leeds city centre last nightPolice are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Leeds city centre last night
The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries. She has yet to be formally identified but is understood to be a woman in her 40s. Her family have been informed and are being supported by the police.

Has anyone been arrested?

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at this time.

What have the police said?

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it. Any motorists who were in the area who have dashcam footage are also asked to review this to check if they have captured anything relevant. Anyone with information can contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1946 of 15/04.