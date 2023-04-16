When did the crash happen?

Officers were called shortly before 10.30pm to Merrion Street following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a silver Volkswagen Golf at the junction of Wade Lane.

What happened to the pedestrian?

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Leeds city centre last night

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries. She has yet to be formally identified but is understood to be a woman in her 40s. Her family have been informed and are being supported by the police.

Has anyone been arrested?

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at this time.

What have the police said?