Merrion Street crash: Woman dead after being hit by a car on busy Leeds city centre road
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Leeds city centre last night (Saturday, 15 April).
Officers were called shortly before 10.30pm to Merrion Street following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a silver Volkswagen Golf at the junction of Wade Lane.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries. She has yet to be formally identified but is understood to be a woman in her 40s. Her family have been informed and are being supported by the police.
A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at this time.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it. Any motorists who were in the area who have dashcam footage are also asked to review this to check if they have captured anything relevant. Anyone with information can contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1946 of 15/04.