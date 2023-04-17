News you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 23 people West Yorkshire Police need to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 17th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the public are advised that they should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Do you recognise anyone?

1. Caught On Camera

Do you recognise anyone? Photo: WYP

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Area: Leeds North East. Offence Date: 05/04/2023. Ref: LD4724.

2. Theft From Shop

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Area: Leeds North East. Offence Date: 05/04/2023. Ref: LD4724.

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Area: Leeds city. Offence Date: 12/04/2023. Ref: LD4726.

3. Theft From Shop

Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Area: Leeds city. Offence Date: 12/04/2023. Ref: LD4726.

Crime Type: Serious Offence. Area: Leeds. Offence Date: 09/04/2023. Ref: LD4717.

4. Serious Offence

Crime Type: Serious Offence. Area: Leeds. Offence Date: 09/04/2023. Ref: LD4717.

