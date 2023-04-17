West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the public are advised that they should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1 . Caught On Camera Do you recognise anyone? Photo: WYP Photo Sales

2 . Theft From Shop Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Area: Leeds North East. Offence Date: 05/04/2023. Ref: LD4724. Photo: WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft From Shop Crime Type: Theft From Shop. Area: Leeds city. Offence Date: 12/04/2023. Ref: LD4726. Photo: WYP Photo Sales

4 . Serious Offence Crime Type: Serious Offence. Area: Leeds. Offence Date: 09/04/2023. Ref: LD4717. Photo: WYP Photo Sales