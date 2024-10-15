Market Place, Normanton: Man suffers serious facial injuries after assault outside hotel in West Yorkshire
Police are appealing for information about the incident, which they classify as a serious assault.
Wakefield District CID are asking to speak with anyone who has any information or footage of the assault, which took place outside the Midland Hotel on Market Street in Normanton in the evening of Saturday, October 12.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The assault on the victim, a man in his 40’s, took place just before midnight in the hotel car park.
“A 44-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”
Anyone with information that can assist police in their investigation is asked to contact the Wakefield CID on 101 or via the online Live Chat facility referencing police crime number 13240557178.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.