A man suffered serious facial injuries after being assaulted outside a hotel in Normanton near Leeds over the weekend.

Wakefield District CID are asking to speak with anyone who has any information or footage of the assault, which took place outside the Midland Hotel on Market Street in Normanton in the evening of Saturday, October 12.

Police are searching for information after a man was seriously assaulted outside the Midland Hotel in Normanton on Saturday (October 12). | Google/National World

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The assault on the victim, a man in his 40’s, took place just before midnight in the hotel car park.

“He received serious facial injuries as a result of the incident, and needed hospital treatment.

“A 44-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Anyone with information that can assist police in their investigation is asked to contact the Wakefield CID on 101 or via the online Live Chat facility referencing police crime number 13240557178.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.