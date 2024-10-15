Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds community has been left in shock following the news that a teenager was shot and stabbed.

An investigation was launched yesterday (Monday) into the attempted murder following the attack in Holbeck.

Here’s everything we know:

What happened?

At 12.08am on Sunday (October 13), officers were called to Cambrian Terrace, where the victim had been found seriously injured. It’s believed that he was attacked by a gang of males nearby.

Officers attended and he was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

Officers were called to Cambrian Terrace in the early hours of Sunday morning | Google

How serious were the injuries?

The boy had suffered machete wounds to his leg and arm and injuries to his left arm that were consistent with a shotgun discharge. Police said that his injuries are not considered life threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment.

Have any arrests been made?

West Yorkshire Police have not made any arrests yet.

What have police said?

The incident is being treated as attempted murder and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have launched an investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “The criminal use of firearms on our streets is something we will always treat extremely seriously, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify those responsible.

“Although the injuries the victim has received are not life-threatening, this attack could easily have had fatal consequences and we are treating it as attempted murder.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or doorbell camera footage, or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we will be continuing to liaise with our colleagues at Leeds District who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people.”

What shall I do if I have any information that could help the investigation?

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Pushcart crime reference 13240557245 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.