Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police investigation a serious assault in Leeds city centre have issued pictures of two men they are hoping to identify.

The incident occurred on Lands Lane in the early hours of Saturday, September 7, and the victim suffered a serious leg injury which required hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are hoping to identify two men in connection with a serious assault on Lands Lane in Leeds city centre on September 7. | West Yorkshire Police/Google

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13240487403.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.