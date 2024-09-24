Lands Lane, Leeds: Police release pictures of men they want to identify in connection with serious assault

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Sep 2024, 11:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police investigation a serious assault in Leeds city centre have issued pictures of two men they are hoping to identify.

The incident occurred on Lands Lane in the early hours of Saturday, September 7, and the victim suffered a serious leg injury which required hospital treatment.

West Yorkshire Police have released pictures of two men who they want to speak to in connection with the assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are hoping to identify two men in connection with a serious assault on Lands Lane in Leeds city centre on September 7.Police are hoping to identify two men in connection with a serious assault on Lands Lane in Leeds city centre on September 7.
Police are hoping to identify two men in connection with a serious assault on Lands Lane in Leeds city centre on September 7. | West Yorkshire Police/Google

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13240487403.  

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.  

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeeds