Lands Lane, Leeds: Police release pictures of men they want to identify in connection with serious assault
The incident occurred on Lands Lane in the early hours of Saturday, September 7, and the victim suffered a serious leg injury which required hospital treatment.
West Yorkshire Police have released pictures of two men who they want to speak to in connection with the assault.
Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13240487403.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.