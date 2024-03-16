Normanton: Whole street with 'historic' homes owned by the same family for over 50 years to be auctioned off
The Mount in Normanton, near Wakefield, features three properties which has been the much-loved homes of the Lacy family since 1972, and is now being auctioned off for the first time in over 50 years.
Auction House West Yorkshire is auctioning off the whole street and all it properties as a single lot in its upcoming spring auction in March with a guide price of £575,000.
The street is accessed by its own private driveway and comprises two four-bedroom semi-detached homes, plot one and two, and a two bedroom detached property, plot three with planning permission to double its size to a four-bedroom home, a detached garage with workshop and several looked-after gardens.
Sarah Bird, the daughter of the current owner, grew up in home one after her parents bought it in 1972 when she was seven and her younger brother had just been born. Years later, in the early 1980s, her parents bought the third home on the street and her grandparents moved in.
The second home was owned by a retired teacher, and after she died in the early 1990s, her son put the home on sale.
Sarah's parents didn't like the idea of someone else moving into their "idyllic" family street, and purchased the home, taking effective ownership of the whole street.
The second home has stood empty for 30 years, and is described as a "real historic relic", showcasing what homes looked like in the 1970s.
Speaking about the street, Sarah said: “The Mount has been in my family for over 50 years, and was such a fantastic place to grow up in. My grandparents lived next door and there was so much space to explore and play in. When I had my son, I continued to live there for a while, so four generations of our family have lived on the street.
“All three houses are packed full of original features, and they all have such a warm, inviting feeling. There’s so much potential to restore them to their former glory and create an amazing street that’s tucked away from everyone else."
She added: “My mum’s 92 now and has downsized, which is why we’re selling the street. We’re sad to see it leave the family, but also excited to see what the new owner will do with it.”
James Pank, director of Auction House West Yorkshire, added: “This is a really unique plot – you don’t often get the opportunity to buy a whole street. All three properties on the street, as well as the detached garage and workshop, are in good condition and have the potential to be amazing with the right renovation. The properties are also in an excellent position, being tucked away yet also close to the motorway network for easy access to Wakefield and Leeds.
“We’ve already received a lot of interest in this Lot, and are expecting it to be a busy auction.”
