Glencoe Gardens Kippax: Man stabbed after burglars force entry to Leeds home and make off with cash
Police were called at 5:09am this morning (Wednesday, January 29) to an aggravated burglary at a property on Glencoe Gardens, Kippax.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported two males entered the address and assaulted a male occupant before making off with cash and a phone.
“Emergency services attended at the scene and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab wounds, which are not understood to be life-threatening. Enquiries are ongoing.”
If anyone has any information that could assist police in their enquiries into this incident, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250052603.