There were 1,588 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. City centre
Leeds City Centre recorded 376 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024 | Asadour Guzelian
2. Sheepscar and Little London
Sheepscar and Little London recorded 60 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024 | National World
3. West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall
West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 52 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024 | Google
4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens
Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 42 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024 | Google Photo: Google
5. Harehills Triangle
Harehills Triangle recorded 41 robbery offences between December 2023 and November 2024 | Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com Photo: Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com
6. Beeston Hill
Beeston Hill recorded 39 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024 | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson