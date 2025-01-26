The 13 worst areas of Leeds for robberies according to West Yorkshire Police figures including Hunslet and Harehills

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 26th Jan 2025, 11:30 BST

The 13 areas of Leeds with the highest number of robberies have been named in new police figures.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from December 2023 and November 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 1,588 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds City Centre recorded 376 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024

1. City centre

Leeds City Centre recorded 376 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024 | Asadour Guzelian

Sheepscar and Little London recorded 60 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024

2. Sheepscar and Little London

Sheepscar and Little London recorded 60 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024 | National World

West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 52 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024

3. West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall

West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 52 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024 | Google

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 42 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024

4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 42 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024 | Google Photo: Google

Harehills Triangle recorded 41 robbery offences between December 2023 and November 2024

5. Harehills Triangle

Harehills Triangle recorded 41 robbery offences between December 2023 and November 2024 | Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com Photo: Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com

Beeston Hill recorded 39 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024

6. Beeston Hill

Beeston Hill recorded 39 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024 | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

