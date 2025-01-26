West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from December 2023 and November 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 1,588 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds City Centre recorded 376 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024 | Asadour Guzelian Photo Sales

2 . Sheepscar and Little London Sheepscar and Little London recorded 60 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024 | National World Photo Sales

3 . West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 52 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024 | Google Photo Sales

4 . Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 42 robberies between December 2023 and November 2024 | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Harehills Triangle Harehills Triangle recorded 41 robbery offences between December 2023 and November 2024 | Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com Photo: Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com Photo Sales