Man known to frequent Wakefield and Dewsbury wanted on recall to prison

Sonny Hunter, 22, was released from prison earlier this year after serving part of a sentence for a drugs supply offence.

He is believed to have previously lived in Wakefield and is described as being around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build.

Police have launched an appeal for information. Image: West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal on their website and on social media for information which may be of assistance to them in their search.

An image has also been released along with the appeal for information.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with police in Wakefield on 101 or via the live chat system on the West Yorkshire Police website.