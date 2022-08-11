Teenager arrested in Leeds as part of firearms offences probe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in relation to an incident on Monday, July 11.

He was arrested by firearms officers from an address on Branch Place in Lower Wortley at about 3.20am this morning.

Branch Place. PIC: Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed officers had earlier executed a warrant at an address in Brookfield Gardens, Rodley, at about 2.20am as part of enquiries to trace the suspect.

A warrant was also executed at an address in Bawn Drive, Farnley.