Teenager arrested in Leeds as part of firearms offences probe

A teenager has been arrested in Leeds today as part of an ongoing investigation into firearms offences.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:38 am
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:39 am

The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in relation to an incident on Monday, July 11.

He was arrested by firearms officers from an address on Branch Place in Lower Wortley at about 3.20am this morning.

Read More

Read More
Crack-addicted shop robber claimed pal borrowed his clothing
Branch Place. PIC: Google

Most Popular

Armed officers had earlier executed a warrant at an address in Brookfield Gardens, Rodley, at about 2.20am as part of enquiries to trace the suspect.

A warrant was also executed at an address in Bawn Drive, Farnley.

The man remains in custody and scenes are in place at the addresses to undergo searches.