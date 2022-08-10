Man suffers "severe hand injuries" after being attacked in smoking shelter by masked men

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deighton Road WMC cc Google

Detectives are continuing enquiries and to appeal for witnesses today after following a serious attack on a man in Deighton, Huddersfield.

The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the assault, police said.

The attack took place at about 5.27pm at a working men’s club.

Two masked men approached the victim while he was in the smoking shelter outside the club and attacked him with a bladed weapon.

The men then fled from the scene.

Detective Inspector Dennise Bell of Kirklees CID, said the serious incident is believed to be a targeted attack

She said: “I would again appeal to anyone who saw what occurred or has information to contact us at Kirklees CID on 101 or online referencing police log 1327 of August 9.