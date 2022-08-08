Fire services were called to tackle a large open fire in the corn fields just off Wakefield Road, Streethouse.
West Yorkshire Police tweeted to confirm that officers were heading to the scene to help.
"We are getting reports of a fire in the corn fields just off Wakefield road in the Streethouse area.
“@WYFRS are on scene and dealing so please keep away from the area. Our log 1479 refers and we are on route too.”