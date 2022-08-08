Streethouse fire: Public warned to stay clear as West Yorkshire firefighters tackle blaze near Wakefield corn fields

Firefighters across West Yorkshire have raced to corn fields near Wakefield tonight.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 8th August 2022, 6:19 pm
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 6:20 pm

Fire services were called to tackle a large open fire in the corn fields just off Wakefield Road, Streethouse.

West Yorkshire Police tweeted to confirm that officers were heading to the scene to help.

"We are getting reports of a fire in the corn fields just off Wakefield road in the Streethouse area.

“@WYFRS are on scene and dealing so please keep away from the area. Our log 1479 refers and we are on route too.”

