Wharf Chambers: Man charged with rape and attempted rape of another man outside Leeds city centre pub
Detectives investigating the incident have charged Nicholas Moco with rape and attempted rape.
Moco, aged 24, of Royal Park Avenue, Leeds, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today (Saturday, March 1) where he was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on March 31.
The charges relate to an incident that occurred outside Wharf Chambers, in Wharf Street, at about 5am on Saturday, February 22.
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to progress the investigation and provide support to the victim.