48 cold criminals who have been locked up in Leeds in February including two barbaric killers

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 1st Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

A handful of the city’s coldest criminals will spend years behind bars after appearing before judges in Leeds.

From a plumber who tried to groom a 12-year-old girl on Facebook, to a drunken man who robbed a taxi driver and threatened to stab him, these offenders have all been brought to justice.

In the headlines this month were two brutal killers, who were also handed sentences for their crimes.

After a particularly busy month for judges at Leeds Crown Court, here are 48 of the criminals who appeared in the dock -

Mark Woolley, 54, of Kinsley Street, Kinsley, was jailed for 31 years after he was found guilty of 15 offences against children including four counts of rape, six counts of indecent assault, four of indecency with a child and one of digital penetration. The charges, relating to the abuse of children as young as five, date back to the late 1990s committed in south Wales, south Yorkshire and Pontefract.

West Yorkshire Police/Adobe

Steven Francis, 43, of Oatland Court, was jailed for life for the savage murder of sex worker Louisa Hall in his own flat. She had more than 100 blunt-force injuries to her body after he brutally beat and strangled the 43-year-old almost a decade ago.

West Yorkshire Police

Ranei Wilks, 23, was jailed for 15 years after he was found guilty of manslaughter over the death of Jamie Meah in Armley. In March 2023, Wilks was part of a gang that dragged Mr Meah from a taxi, before killing him with a sword.

West Yorkshire Police

Ryan Long, 23, was jailed for 45 months after he was caught twice selling deadly heroin and crack cocaine. The court heard how the drug-dealing menace threatened neighbours and plied his evil trade from multiple properties.

West Yorkshire Police

Jordan May, 23, previously of New Wortley but now homeless, was jailed for 27 months after admitting theft of a vehicle and three counts of attempted dwelling burglaries. The would-be burglar used a blow torch to burn and snap locks to people’s homes 60 miles away in Chorley, Lancashire, on November 14 last year.

Lancashire Police/National World

Alan Knowles, 45, of Broadlea Terrace , Bramley, was jailed for nine years after admitting meeting a girl following grooming, attempting to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity with a child, engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a child, two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and three counts of making indecent images.

West Yorkshire Police/Google/Adobe

