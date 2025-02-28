Wharf Chambers: Arrest after man allegedly raped in Leeds city centre beer garden
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police investigating the attack against a man outside of Wharf Chambers have made the arrest following a public appeal.
The 24-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Friday) on suspicion of rape in connection with an incident that happened outside Wharf Chambers, in Wharf Street, at about 5am on Saturday, February 22.
The man remains in custody and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to progress the investigation.
Specialist support is also being provided to the victim.