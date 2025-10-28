Man charged with murder after Harry Abbott stabbed and thrown from car in Harehills
Harry Abbott, 19, was fatally stabbed in an altercation in Parkside View, Seacroft, on Wednesday, October 8 before being taken in a car to St Wilfrid’s Crescent, Harehills, where he died a short time later.
Detectives investigating his death, have charged Alfie Milburn, 19, with his murder.
Milburn of Ings Road, Leeds, has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday).
Anyone with information is asked to contact The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 999, or by using the 101LiveChat option online quoting crime reference 13250577636. Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.