Harry Abbott: Arrest made in Leeds murder investigation
Harry Abbott,19 was stabbed in an altercation in Parkside View in Seacroft, on Wednesday, October 8 before being taken in a car to St Wilfrid’s Crescent in Harehills, where he died a short time later.
The 19-year-old wo has been arrested remains in police custody at this time.
Police are no longer looking for Alfie Milburn.
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information about what happened in Seacroft and Harehills on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The Enquiry Team can be contacted on 101, or by using the live chat option, quoting log 650 of 8 October.
Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.