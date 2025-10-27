Detectives investigating the death of Harry Abbott have today arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of his murder.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Abbott,19 was stabbed in an altercation in Parkside View in Seacroft, on Wednesday, October 8 before being taken in a car to St Wilfrid’s Crescent in Harehills, where he died a short time later.

The 19-year-old wo has been arrested remains in police custody at this time.

Flowers left at the scene. | TonyJohnson

Police are no longer looking for Alfie Milburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information about what happened in Seacroft and Harehills on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The Enquiry Team can be contacted on 101, or by using the live chat option, quoting log 650 of 8 October.

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.