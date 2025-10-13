Man charged over role in Harehills riots as police investigation continues
A man is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court charged with offending following last summer’s disorder in Harehills.
Rica Palaghia, aged 42, of Gledhow Terrace, Leeds, is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on October 14. He is charged with violent disorder.
So far 85 people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the overnight disorder between July 18-19, 2024, with 42 charged.
Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information to identify a number of pictured individuals who are suspected of involvement in the disorder.