Man, 56, charged after memorials of two murdered Leeds police officers vandalised

A man has been charged over the vandalism of memorials to two murdered Leeds police officers.

Jonathan Enoch, aged 56, of Ryedale Court, Seacroft, has been charged with two counts of intentionally causing a public nuisance under Section 78 of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022.

He was arrested and charged in relation to the incidents on Saturday evening.

Black paint was sprayed on the memorial to PC Ian Broadhurst, who was shot and killed in Dib Lane on Boxing Day 2003, and on the memorial to Sgt John Speed, who was shot and killed on Kirkgate in the city centre on October 31, 1984.

Enoch has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later today (Thursday, January 30).