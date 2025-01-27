Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds police are investigating the vandalism of memorials for two murdered officers.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating after the memorials to the two murdered Leeds officers were damaged at the weekend.

At 6.43pm on Saturday (January 26), police received a report of the memorial dedicated to PC Ian Broadhurst, who was shot and killed in Dib Lane on Boxing Day 2003, being damaged. Wreaths and flowers laid at the site had been strewn about and black paint sprayed on the memorial stone. The incident occurred between about 6.10pm and 6.20pm.

The memorials to the two murdered Leeds officers were damaged at the weekend. | NW/WYP Stock

At 9.06am on Sunday (January 27), police were made aware of a similar incident involving the memorial to Sgt John Speed, who was shot and killed in Kirkgate, in Leeds city centre, on October 31, 1984. Black paint had been sprayed on the memorial stone at about 1am that morning.

Leeds District Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds said: “It is absolutely disgusting that someone would deliberately deface the memorials honouring the memories of PC Ian Broadhurst and Sgt John Speed, who were murdered in the line of duty and made the ultimate sacrifice while attempting to protect the public from armed and dangerous offenders.

“I know I speak for everyone in West Yorkshire Police and the wider policing family when I say how appalled we are about these incidents.”

Given the timings and the similarities in the type of damage caused, police believe the incidents are likely to be linked.

PC Broadhurst’s memorial has reportedly now been cleaned, and Sgt Speed’s is due to be restored to its rightful condition shortly - there isn’t expected to be any lasting damage to either.

Chief Superintendent Dodds added: “We are carrying out enquiries to identify who was responsible, and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed either incident, saw anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity of either incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13250046082 or online via the 101LiveChat.