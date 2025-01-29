Man arrested after memorials of two murdered Leeds police officers vandalised
The 56-year-old man, from Leeds, was arrested last night on suspicion of intentionally causing a public nuisance in relation to the incidents on Saturday evening.
Black paint was sprayed on the memorial to PC Ian Broadhurst, who was shot and killed in Dib Lane on Boxing Day 2003, and on the memorial to Sgt John Speed, who was shot and killed on Kirkgate in the city centre on October 31, 1984.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Sarah Lambert, Leeds District Head of Crime and Safeguarding, said: “Both memorial stones have been cleaned and are being fully restored by the Police Memorial Trust, which owns and maintains the memorials.
“The arrested man remains in custody and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to progress the investigation.
“We are grateful to everyone who has contacted us with information or shared messages of support recognising the impact of this incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13250046082 or online via the 101LiveChat.