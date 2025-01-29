Man arrested after memorials of two murdered Leeds police officers vandalised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested over damage caused to the memorials of two murdered Leeds police officers.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 56-year-old man, from Leeds, was arrested last night on suspicion of intentionally causing a public nuisance in relation to the incidents on Saturday evening.

The memorials to the two murdered Leeds officers were damaged at the weekend. | NW/WYP Stock

Black paint was sprayed on the memorial to PC Ian Broadhurst, who was shot and killed in Dib Lane on Boxing Day 2003, and on the memorial to Sgt John Speed, who was shot and killed on Kirkgate in the city centre on October 31, 1984.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Sarah Lambert, Leeds District Head of Crime and Safeguarding, said: “Both memorial stones have been cleaned and are being fully restored by the Police Memorial Trust, which owns and maintains the memorials.

“The arrested man remains in custody and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to progress the investigation.

“We are grateful to everyone who has contacted us with information or shared messages of support recognising the impact of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13250046082 or online via the 101LiveChat.