Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
A man has been bailed as investigations continue into a reported rape in Leeds city centre.

Police were called to reports of a serious sexual assault on St Peters Square, Leeds, located opposite Leeds Bus Station in the early hours of Friday morning (August 8).

A 44-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of rape and assault, has since been bailed pending further enquiries, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has confirmed.

Detectives in the Leeds District Safeguarding Team continue to investigate the incident.

The female victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

