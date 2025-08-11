St Peters Square: Man bailed as police investigations continue into reported rape in Leeds city centre
A man has been bailed as investigations continue into a reported rape in Leeds city centre.
Police were called to reports of a serious sexual assault on St Peters Square, Leeds, located opposite Leeds Bus Station in the early hours of Friday morning (August 8).
A 44-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of rape and assault, has since been bailed pending further enquiries, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has confirmed.
Detectives in the Leeds District Safeguarding Team continue to investigate the incident.
The female victim is being supported by specially trained officers.