St Peters Square: Man arrested on suspicion of rape as police cordon off Leeds city centre street
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a girl was attacked in Leeds city centre.
Officers were called to reports of a serious sexual assault on St Peters Square, Leeds in the early hours of this morning (Friday, August 8).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.
“The female victim is being supported by specially trained officers.”
A scene remains in place while enquiries are carried out by Leeds District Safeguarding Team.