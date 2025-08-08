Breaking

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a girl was attacked in Leeds city centre.

Officers were called to reports of a serious sexual assault on St Peters Square, Leeds in the early hours of this morning (Friday, August 8).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

“The female victim is being supported by specially trained officers.”

A scene remains in place while enquiries are carried out by Leeds District Safeguarding Team.

