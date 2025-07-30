Those travelling from Leeds Bus Station have been left frustrated at the closure of the toilets during a refurbishment.

The toilets at the station are currently closed for a refurbishment and station users are being directed to other nearby facilities.

Leeds resident Karen Rodger said that she travelled with a group on a ‘Mystery Tour’ into the Yorkshire Dales last Wednesday (July 23) and that one passenger was left “nearly in tears”.

She said: “You would think that given all the thousands of people that use the bus station that they would have a better alternative. I think it’s a disgrace.”

Ms Roger said that the coach she joined had come from Hull and picked people up from Wakefield, meaning some passengers were wanting to use the toilet before it left in the morning.

She said: “Two chaps who were cleaning the floor said to go the National Express but they were closed too. The notice said to go to the market or John Lewis but they were either too far of a walk or closed as well. It’s an especially long walk for those with poor mobility.

“Some people had travelled from Hull and the poor driver couldn’t go. He went on the coach but it was quite embarrassing.”

Ms Roger added: “Having been a nurse for many years I know how bad it is to put people in that kind of situation.”

She said that when the group returned in the evening the toilets remained closed and that it left one woman from Hull “nearly in tears”.

She said: “I think it’s disgraceful. What if someone had a child who they had to change.”

Ms Roger said that she has reported the matter to the authorities.

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority said: “We are committed to improving facilities at our bus stations so they are safe, welcoming and attractive for passengers.

"The toilets at Leeds Bus Station are currently closed for refurbishment and we thank passengers for their patience during this period.

“While this work is ongoing, we are signposting the public to alternative facilities nearby.”

They added that people are being directed to nearby facilities including the National Express Station, John Lewis, Victoria Gate and Leeds Market.