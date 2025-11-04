Man accused of killing Leeds drinking pal refuses to give evidence during his trial
William Joyce is charged with killing 53-year-old Darren Leach in his own home in Beeston, along with causing him GBH with intent, and stealing his TV.
During his trial at Leeds Crown Court, it was heard that Joyce was the last person to be seen entering Mr Leach’s home and it was alleged he was hassling Mr Leach for money hours before he was found dead.
With the Crown closing its case this morning, the defence was invited to outline its own version of events, but Joyce’s barrister, Imran Shafi KC, told the jury that Joyce had declined to give evidence.
The presiding judge, The Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC, said the jury may now “draw inferences” from that decision by Joyce.
During the trial, which began last week, it was heard that Mr Leach’s body had been found by friends in his house on Marsden Grove, Beeston, on the morning of March 19.
He found next to a smouldering sofa that had caught fire. The court was told that it was not known if the blaze was sparked intentionally or by accident.
Initial pathology reports suggested heavy drinker Mr Leach died from smoke inhalation caused by the burning sofa after he possibly fell asleep drunk.
But further examination found he had suffered significant injuries prior to death, including a broken neck and voice box - consistent with being strangled - and abrasions to his eye and face.
Experts later put his cause of death down to a “degree” of carbon monoxide, the assault he sustained and the amount of alcohol in his system.
Prosecutor, David Brooke KC, said Mr Leach would regularly drink with friends in Cross Flatts Park, a short distance from his house.
CCTV recovered showed 38-year-old William Joyce - also known locally as “Irish” - talking with Mr Leach outside Mr Leach’s home shortly before 5pm on March 18.
They both went inside and Joyce emerged about an hour later carrying a yellow bag that contained Mr Leach’s 22-inch TV.
Joyce later admitted it was him on the footage. His fingerprints were also found on a can of beer inside Mr Leach’s property.
No other person was seen to enter the house after Joyce left. Mr Leach’s last used his phone at 5.38pm that day.
The court heard that Mr Leach had confided in a friend on the afternoon of March 18 that he was being picked on for money, and when asked, he said it was Irish (Joyce) who was badgering him.
The witness said Mr Leach had a large bundle of cash on him at the time, which has never been found.
Joyce, of Woodview Terrace, Beeston, was later arrested after the body of Mr LEach was found. Joyce gave a no-comment interview to police.
The Crown’s case is that “all the evidence points to William Joyce” and that he had left Mr Leach “for dead”.
The trial continues.