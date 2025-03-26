Marsden Grove Beeston: Police investigating 'unexplained death' of Leeds man after fire found at property
Detectives investigating the death of Darren Leach, 53, are making an appeal for any information or witnesses who may have seen him in the time before he died.
Officers were called at 8.29am last Wednesday (March 19) to a report of a concern for safety for a man at a property on Marsden Grove in the Beeston area of Leeds.
The death of Mr Leach, who lived at the property, was confirmed by paramedics at the scene. A small fire was reportedly found within the property.
Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are currently treating Darren’s death as unexplained. To help with our enquiries, we would like to hear from any witnesses who might have seen Darren at any point on the previous day, Tuesday, March 18.
“In particular we are appealing to anyone who may have seen him in Cross Flatts park on the Tuesday morning, or anyone who saw him walking between the park and the parade of shops on Beeston Road between 12pm and 2.30pm on the Tuesday afternoon.”
“We are also seeking anyone that may have spoken with or seen Darren from 2.30pm on the Tuesday up until him being found by officers the following morning.”
Specialist officers are said to be supporting Darren’s family as the investigation continues.
Anyone with any information that could assist police in their enquiries are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 273 of March 19.
