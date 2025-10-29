A man who was beaten and then strangled was “left for dead” as a fire almost took hold of his Beeston home.

Initial pathology reports suggested 53-year-old heavy drinker Darren Leach died on March 18 this year from smoke inhalation caused by a burning sofa after he became too drunk.

But Leeds Crown Court heard this week that further examination found he had suffered significant injuries prior to death, including a broken neck and voice box - consistent with being strangled - and abrasions to his eye and face.

An associate of Mr Leach - William Joyce - is on trial this week charged with his murder. He also denies causing him GBH with intent and stealing his TV.

The body of Mr Leach (inset) was found at the property on Marsden Grove in March last year. | WYP / Google Maps

Opening the case for the prosecution on Monday afternoon, David Brooke KC said Mr Leach would regularly drink with friends in Cross Flatts Park, a short distance from his house at 3 Marsden Grove in Beeston.

His friends found his body on the morning of March 19 next to the smouldering sofa in his living room.

Mr Brooke said experts put his cause of death down to a “degree” of carbon monoxide, the assault he sustained and the amount of alcohol in his system.

Police quickly found CCTV that showed 38-year-old William Joyce - also known locally as “Irish” - was seen talking with Mr Leach outside Mr Leach’s home shortly before 5pm on March 18.

They both went inside, and Joyce emerged about an hour later carrying a yellow bag that contained Mr Leach’s 22-inch TV.

Joyce later admitted it was him on the footage. His finger prints were also found on a can of beer inside Mr Leach’s property.

No other person was seen to enter the house after Joyce left. Mr Leach’s last used his phone at 5.38pm that day.

The court heard that Mr Leach had confided in a friend on the afternoon of March 18 that he was being picked on for money, and when asked, he said it was Irish (Joyce) who was badgering him.

The witness said Mr Leach had a large bundle of cash on him at the time, which has never been found.

Joyce, of Woodview Terrace, Beeston, was arrested but gave a no-comment interview to police.

Mr Brooke said: “By the time William Joyce left, he had attacked Darren Leach, strangled him probably to unconsciousness and effectively left him for dead.”

He said he was not certain whether the fire was started by accident or deliberately, but said experts say Mr Leach’s body was moved after the fire had been lit.

Mr Booke added: “We say it’s quite obvious from the pathological evidence that everything points to Mr Leach being attacked and all the evidence points to William Joyce.”

The trial continues.