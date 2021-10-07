Machete thug locked up after Leeds street fight when shots were fired

When police searched 20-year-old Darnell Bennett's home they found a shotgun cartridge, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Police had received reports of a disturbance on Cherry Row off Lincoln Green Road just before midnight on June 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darnell Bennett

Adam Walker, prosecuting, said weapons were seen and three gunshots were heard.

Still from CCTV footage showed someone holding a gun in the air.

Mr Walker said around half a dozen men were fighting with weapons and Bennett was holding the machete when he chased two men from the scene.

Police later searched Bennett's home and found a shotgun cartridge.

Bennett, of Bellbrooke Grove, Harehills, admitted having an offensive weapon and possessing ammunition.

Gordon Stables, mitigating, said: "He wasn't the person wielding a firearm.

IN OTHER NEWS: Security guard foils attempted burglary after tackling man trying to steal cashbox from The Food Warehouse store

"The footage shows the person that confronted him held a knife and it was following that that he produced the machete."

Mr Stables said Bennett, who left school without qualifications, has a number of difficulties in his life.

Mr Stables said Bennett's father is terminally ill and his mother has health problems.

Mr Stables said Bennett's older brother is serving a prison sentence for firearms and drugs offences and his sister died in August.

The court heard Bennett has studied and earned qualifications in English and maths while in custody.

Sentencing Bennett to 23 months detention in a young offender institution, Judge Andrew Stubbs QC told him: "In June you were living an existence without any guidance from family or friends.

"You have had tragedies within your family. Your father is unwell, your sister has died. Your brother is no example to you at all.

"You were adrift and you drifted into the scene of very serious public disorder."

IN OTHER NEWS: Hyde Park sexual assault: CCTV released after woman attacked in Back Kendal Lane in Leeds

Judge Stubbs added: "There was undoubtedly a firearm discharge and people brandishing knives and machetes at each other."

The court heard in January 2018 Bennett was sent to a young offender institution for four years for offences of aggravated burglary, robbery, two charges of assault causing harm and possessing an imitation firearm whilst committing an offence.