M62: Three arrested after high-speed police chase near Castleford
In the early hours of this morning (September 16), police were alerted to a car driving at high speeds on the A650 Drighlington Bypass.
A chase ensued along the M62 before officers successfully brought the car to a stop at Junction 32 in Castleford.
Three males, aged between 16 and 22 and from the Doncaster area, have been arrested on suspicion of carrying tools intended for burglary and stealing a vehicle, which police believe was taken from Rotherham.
One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.