Three men, including at least one teenager, have been arrested after a high-speed pursuit on the M62 near Castleford.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the early hours of this morning (September 16), police were alerted to a car driving at high speeds on the A650 Drighlington Bypass.

A chase ensued along the M62 before officers successfully brought the car to a stop at Junction 32 in Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stolen car was brought to a stop at Junction 32 near Castleford. | Google/National World

Three males, aged between 16 and 22 and from the Doncaster area, have been arrested on suspicion of carrying tools intended for burglary and stealing a vehicle, which police believe was taken from Rotherham.

One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.