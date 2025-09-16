M62: Three arrested after high-speed police chase near Castleford

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Sep 2025, 13:37 BST
Three men, including at least one teenager, have been arrested after a high-speed pursuit on the M62 near Castleford.

In the early hours of this morning (September 16), police were alerted to a car driving at high speeds on the A650 Drighlington Bypass.

A chase ensued along the M62 before officers successfully brought the car to a stop at Junction 32 in Castleford.

The stolen car was brought to a stop at Junction 32 near Castleford.placeholder image
The stolen car was brought to a stop at Junction 32 near Castleford. | Google/National World

Three males, aged between 16 and 22 and from the Doncaster area, have been arrested on suspicion of carrying tools intended for burglary and stealing a vehicle, which police believe was taken from Rotherham.

One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

