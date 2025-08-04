Leeds police issue appeal after two men break into car parked in Woodhouse and use stolen bank cards

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:21 BST
Pictures have been issued of two men wanted after bank cards were stolen from a vehicle in Leeds.

Police have released the below CCTV images of two men they want to speak to following the theft, which happened in the early hours of Friday July 29 on Consort Terrace in Woodhouse.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Two men broke into a vehicle where they then stole bank cards, using them in shops until the cards were declined.

These two men are wanted by police over the theft from a vehicle in Leedsplaceholder image
These two men are wanted by police over the theft from a vehicle in Leeds | West Yorkshire Police

“Officers are keen to speak to the two men in the picture.”

Male one is described as a white male with a black baseball cap, blue body warmer and a grey jacked with three stripes on the arm. Male two is described as a black male wearing a blue padded jacket and white t-shirt.

Anyone who recognises the men is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options online quoting crime reference 13250430941

