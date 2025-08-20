Police have made an arrest as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police’s Proactive Intercept Team (PIT) team stopped a van on the A650 in Morley, Leeds yesterday (Tuesday, August 19) as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possessing an offensive weapon.

A force spokesperson said: “We’re continuing to highlight the work of our Roads Policing Unit under Operation Topaz, a national initiative funded through a partnership between the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the Department for Transport.”

The operation uses the specialist skills of RPU to intercept high-risk offenders and tackle different types of criminality, as well as dealing with traffic offences.

Units remain out on the roads across West Yorkshire, working to pursue offenders and keep our communities safe.