A series of robberies have occurred in Lovell Park and police have confirmed November 28 and December 4, 13 and 14 as dates of incidents. In response to the series of incidents, police operated plain-clothes patrols and two arrests have been made by specialist officers from the Leeds District Crime Team.

The ages of those arrested have been confirmed in a statement released by West Yorkshire Police, as has the name of one of them. Below is everything we know so far about the attacks.

What happened?

In response to a series of incidents, police operated plain-clothes patrols around the park. Image: Google Street View

Following robberies on November 28 and December 4, 13 and 14, plain-clothed patrols were put in place around Lovell Park. In all the incidents, male victims were assaulted, threatened and had cash, phones and other valuables stolen while walking through Lovell Park in the city centre.

Specialist officers from the Leeds District Crime Team were deployed on Wednesday, December 14, as part of Operation Calibre, a national initiative aimed at tackling street robbery. The officers made two arrests.

Who has been arrested?

An 18-year-old named David Iancu, of Alcester Road, Harehills, has been charged with two offences of robbery on November 29 and December 14. A 17-year-old who is also from Harehills but cannot be named due to his age has been charged with four counts of robbery in relation to the incidents.

He has also been charged with three counts of fraud by false representation in relation to the use of stolen bank cards, and with possession of a knuckleduster. Both were remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday, December 16.

What have police said?

On Friday, December 16, West Yorkshire Police released a statement that read: “Detectives investigating a series of violent street robberies in a Leeds park have charged a man and a youth following a proactive operation targeting the area.

“Specialist officers from Leeds District Crime Team made two arrests on Wednesday night after they were deployed around Lovell Park in the city centre during this week’s Operation Calibre, a national initiative focused on tackling street robbery.

"The plain-clothes patrols were put in place in response to a series of robberies that occurred on November 28 and December 4, 13 and 14. In all the incidents, the male victims were assaulted, threatened and had cash, phones and other valuables stolen while walking through the park.