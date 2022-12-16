Officers made two arrests on Wednesday after being deployed around Lovell Park in the city centre. The plain-clothes patrols were put in place in response to a series of robberies that occurred on November 28 and December 4, 13 and 14.

In all the incidents, the male victims were assaulted, threatened and had cash, phones and other valuables stolen while walking through the park.

A 17-year-old youth, from Harehills, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with four counts of robbery in relation to the incidents. He has also been charged with possession of a knuckleduster and three counts of fraud by false representation in relation to the use of stolen bank cards.

Specialist officers from Leeds District Crime Team made two arrests after they were deployed around Lovell Park during this week’s Operation Calibre, a national initiative focused on tackling street robbery. Photo: Google

David Iancu, aged 18, of Alcester Road, Harehills, has been charged with two offences of robbery on November 28 and December 14.