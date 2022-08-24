Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A machete and a samurai sword were recovered in the vicinity after police responded to a reported disturbance, as was a bag containing what is believed to be Class A drugs.

Police were called to Edgware Avenue at 8:09pm yesterday and armed officers confirmed a reported loud bang was a window being broken with a brick.

The men had fled towards Bayswater Road and Harehills Road but no suspects were found, nor was anyone found with any injuries.

Police were called to Edgware Avenue at 8:09pm yesterday. Image: Google Street View

Use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 has been authorised to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons and prevent serious violence.

Officers will now have the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without the need for the usual grounds to suspect.

Superintendent Russ Hughes of Leeds District CID said: “While we have had no reports of any injuries resulting from this incident, it is clear there were a number of males fighting in the street with machetes.

A map has been released showing which area is covered by the order. Image: West Yorkshire Police

“We are still carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances and background to this incident but there are already indications that it may be linked to rival criminal groups involved in the street-level supply of Class A drugs.

“On behalf of the local community, we cannot tolerate violence of this nature which puts people at risk and causes understandable concern to the law-abiding majority.

“Making proactive use of increased stop and search powers under Section 60 gives officers an increased ability to target those involved in carrying weapons so we can prevent any further offences.

“We are determined to keep doing everything we can to disrupt, deter and bring to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour, and I hope people will be supportive of the approach we are taking.

“Scrutiny and accountability are absolutely vital in ensuring the trust and confidence of our communities, and we are working closely with local representatives to keep them fully updated.”

A map has been released showing which area is covered by the order.

The authorisation came into effect at 3pm today for 24 hours and will be subject to regular reviews regarding continuation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives via 101 or use the West Yorkshire Police live chat function, quoting crime reference 13220465395.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Stop and search powers were also increased in Seacroft earlier today, following the stabbing of a man in his 20s.

Two men have been arrested regarding the incident in Seacroft and the man who was stabbed is in a critical condition in hospital.

Authorisation of Section 60 came into effect shortly after 11am and as is the case in Harehills, will be subject to regular reviews regarding continuation.