2 . Mohammed Uddin

Mohammed Uddin, 21, kidnapped his ex partner in Roundhay Park after he started attacking her, as dog walkers watched on in horror. H dragged her into his car in Roundhay Park when she tried to walk away. The woman eventually persuaded him to stop and let her go to the toilet in a McDonald’s restaurant when she able to raise the alarm with staff. Uddin was jailed for three years and given a 10-year restraining order. | West Yorkshire Police