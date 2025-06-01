After a long month of sentencings at Leeds Crown Court, here are 27 of the criminals who appeared before judges -
1. Daniel Hayelom
Daniel Hayelom, 36, of Clyde Approach, Armley, was handed a 16-year extended sentence after he was found guilty of rape. The predatory private-hire Uber driver stalked a drunken woman as she made her way home and then raped her in an alleyway in Beeston on October 21. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Mohammed Uddin
Mohammed Uddin, 21, kidnapped his ex partner in Roundhay Park after he started attacking her, as dog walkers watched on in horror. H dragged her into his car in Roundhay Park when she tried to walk away. The woman eventually persuaded him to stop and let her go to the toilet in a McDonald’s restaurant when she able to raise the alarm with staff. Uddin was jailed for three years and given a 10-year restraining order. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Wayne Johnston
Wayne Johnston, 33, threw his girlfriend down the stairs in a drunken rage and later threatened more violence if she went to the authorities. He was jailed for 51 months this week was jailed this week after pleading guilty to charges of intimidation and Section 18 GBH with intent. The judge also gave him a 10-year restraining order to keep him away from his former partner. | West Yorkshire Police
4. Mohammed Shakeel Malik
Gun-toting cyclist Mohammed Shakeel Malik, 19, has been handed a jail sentence of more than 18 years after he shot a man in the chest on Stainbeck Road, Meanwood, in revenge for an earlier altercation. The victim, a 27-year-old man, had been rushed to hospital for emergency treatment but was released days later. He later declined to co-operate with the authorities. | West Yorkshire Police
5. Gavin Forber
Gavin Forber, 48, ramraided Morrisons supermarkets and robbed a terrified business owner at knifepoint during a two-day spree. He also broke into a home while a couple slept upstairs and later led police on a high-speed chase with a car he had taken in the burglary. He was jailed for seven years at Leeds Crown Court, along with a six-and-half-year driving ban. | West Yorkshire Police
6. Andrejus Kotovas
Andrejus Kotovas, 51, turned on a Wakefield police officer who had been called to assist after complaining he couldn’t breathe.
He dragged her to the floor, sat astride her and told her he was going to kill her. He was jailed for 30 months at Leeds Crown Court having been found guilty of ABH and making threats to kill after a trial. | West Yorkshire Police