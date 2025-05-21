A rampaging criminal ramraided supermarkets and robbed a terrified business owner at knifepoint during a two-day spree.

Gavin Forber also broke into a home while a couple slept upstairs and later led police on a high-speed chase with a car he had taken in the burglary.

The 48-year-old who has more than 100 offences on his record admitted a string of new offences from earlier this year.

He was jailed for seven years at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Forber had been with an accomplice when they broke into a home on Oakwood Terrace in Pudsey on February 10.

Forber (pictured) was jailed for a two-day crime spree across Leeds in which he ramraided a Morrisons store, held a food-businesses owner at knifepoint, burgled a home and led police on a high-speed chase.

The couple were asleep as the intruders took a purse and computer, but also the car keys to a Hyundai and a VW Golf parked outside, which they consequently stole.

Having got away, just before 5am they approached a worker at J&S Food on Wyther Drive, Kirkstall, who was opening up and put a knife to his neck and demanded cash.

The man explained there was no money on the site as they threatened to “cut him”, prosecutor Carmel Pearson told the court.

The man eventually made his escape. CCTV was later analysed and Forber was identified.

But the pair continued their frenzied crime wave after leaving Kirkstall, driving to Morrisons in Stanningley and forcing open the shutters. They broke in and stole more than £3,000 in cigarettes and tobacco.

Two days later on March 12 they ramraided Morrisons on Belle Vue Road at around 3.15am, using the VW Golf taken in the house burglary.

They took £800 in cigarettes and they fled in convoy in the Golf and the stolen Hyundai.

Police were quickly on the scene and gave chase. Five vehicles were on Forber’s tail as he reached 70mph in built-up areas.

Eventually a stinger was deployed to burst his tyres which brought the pursuit to a halt and he was detained.

Forber, of St Ives Grove, Armley, later admitted dwelling burglary, two thefts of vehicles, robbery, possession of bladed article, two counts of non-dwelling burglary and dangerous driving.

He appeared in court over the video link from HMP Leeds. He has 47 previous convictions for 101 offences, including previous burglaries, robberies, driving offences, drug dealing and violence.

Mitigating, Zarreen Alam-Cheetham said Forber had proved he could live a crime-free life having stayed out of trouble for six years.

She said he owed money so opted to help commit the crimes.

She said: “He is remorseful for his actions. He tells me he is ashamed of himself and feels that he has let his family, his partner and himself down.”

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC gave him the lengthy jail sentence, along with a six-and-half-year driving ban.