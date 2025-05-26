A thug who threw his girlfriend down the stairs in a drunken rage later threatened more violence if she went to the authorities.

Roof worker Wayne Johnston was jailed this week after pleading guilty to charges of intimidation and Section 18 GBH with intent.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the couple had been at a family gathering at a pub on October 6 last year, where they drank.

But after returning home an argument broke out in the bedroom, where he became jealous because she had communicated with one of his friends, prosecutor Adam Walker said.

Johnston (pictured) threw his partner down the stairs during an argument in which he also punched and kicked her. | WYP / NW

The 33-year-old began punching her to the face and when she put her arms up to protect herself, he dragged her to the floor and continued kicking and punching her.

When he stopped she got up and walked from the bedroom onto the landing area, where he followed her and then threw her down the staircase.

Tumbling to the bottom, it left her unconscious. She was badly injured but Johnston would not allow a 999 call.

But on October 9, the woman realised she needed hospital treatment because she continued to suffer from blurred vision.

He sent her messages threatening her with further violence if she went.

She did attend and it was found she had fractures to her eye socket and that blood had collected.

Johnston, of Brooklands Lane, Boston Spa, was arrested and claimed she had punched him, so he punched her back.

He has three previous convictions, including violent disorder and drink driving.

The father-of-five appeared in court via a video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand. He had initially denied the charges, and his trial began before he opted to change his pleas.

Mitigating, Paul Addison said that Johnston accepted he was facing a lengthy jail sentence.

He said: “This man apologises for what he did, he is truly sorry and ashamed of his actions.”

Mr Addison said Johnston had worked as a roofer and was hoping to return to his job once released from prison.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC jailed him for 51 months. He also gave him a 10-year restraining order to keep him away from his former partner.