Now, a year on from the upsetting events, West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that 23 people have since been convicted and sentenced for their parts in the disorder - with jail terms totalling more than 39 years.

Detectives have made 77 arrests and charged 38 people so far - with more cases currently progressing through the court system.

All of those featured in our gallery were charged in connection with their offending on the night of July 18. Here are 12 of the criminals who’ve been jailed so far and the sentences they received -

Nawzad Hama Nawzad Hama, 46, of Blencarn View, Seacroft, was jailed for two years after admitting a violent disorder offence.

Samuel Gill Samuel Gill, 20, of Oak Road, Huddersfield, was jailed for 16 months after admitting a violent disorder offence.

Jordan Dutton Jordan Dutton, 26, of Cowper Crescent, was jailed for two years and four months after admitting offences of violent disorder and arson.

Alfie Robinson Alfie Robinson, 25, of Cowper Street, Chapeltown, was jailed for 20 months after admitting arson and violent disorder offences.

George Dumitrescu George Dumitrescu, 26, of Sandhurst Terrace, was jailed for two years and four months after admitting violent disorder

Sinead Doherty Sinead Doherty, 34, of Ascott Terrace, Leeds, was jailed for 28 months after admitting an offence of violent disorder.