12 of the criminals jailed in the year since violent disorder shook Harehills and made national headlines

Published 18th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

These are the faces of some of the criminals who have been jailed over the violent disorder that tore through Harehills last summer, leaving a police car overturned and a bus on fire.

It was a night of chaos that shocked the city, as violence flared on the streets of east Leeds on July 18 last year, drawing national attention and triggering a major police investigation.

Now, a year on from the upsetting events, West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that 23 people have since been convicted and sentenced for their parts in the disorder - with jail terms totalling more than 39 years.

Detectives have made 77 arrests and charged 38 people so far - with more cases currently progressing through the court system.

All of those featured in our gallery were charged in connection with their offending on the night of July 18. Here are 12 of the criminals who’ve been jailed so far and the sentences they received -

Nawzad Hama, 46, of Blencarn View, Seacroft, was jailed for two years after admitting a violent disorder offence.

1. Nawzad Hama

Samuel Gill, 20, of Oak Road, Huddersfield, was jailed for 16 months after admitting a violent disorder offence.

2. Samuel Gill

Jordan Dutton, 26, of Cowper Crescent, was jailed for two years and four months after admitting offences of violent disorder and arson.

3. Jordan Dutton

Alfie Robinson, 25, of Cowper Street, Chapeltown, was jailed for 20 months after admitting arson and violent disorder offences.

4. Alfie Robinson

George Dumitrescu, 26, of Sandhurst Terrace, was jailed for two years and four months after admitting violent disorder

5. George Dumitrescu

Sinead Doherty, 34, of Ascott Terrace, Leeds, was jailed for 28 months after admitting an offence of violent disorder.

6. Sinead Doherty

