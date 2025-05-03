Foul-mouthed motorist abused Leeds ICU nurse after 120mph police-chase smash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vile criminal racially abused a nurse who helped him recover from a 100mph crash after he was being chased by police.

Foul-mouthed Luckvinder Singh was lucky to survive after rolling a car multiple times when he lost control on the M62.

The banned driver reached 119mph and tried to ram pursuing officers off the road.

The 51-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week. After his arrest he left the area and was later found and arrested in Scotland.

Prosecutor Bashir Ahmed said in the early hours of May 31 last year Singh had taken the keys of a Hyundai of a man he befriended and took off.

He was reported to the police who, hours later, caught up with the car on the eastbound M62 near Leeds.

Reaching eye-watering speeds, he swerved ther Hyundai across the road in a bid to push pursuing police cars into other traffic.

But he then lost control, mounted a verge and the car rolled repeatedly and “disintegrated”, Mr Ahmed said.

Singh was seriously injured and taken to Leeds General Infirmary’s intensive care unit.

During his recovery he verbally abused one nurse, insulting her religion and calling her a “b****”.

Singh, of Captain’s Drive, Edinburgh, admitted dangerous driving and a racially or religiously-aggravated public order offence.

He also admitted assaulting an emergency worker and a second racially or religiously-aggravated public order offence days later during an incident in Huddersfield.

Singh verbally abused and spat at a PCSO, and racially abused officers after he had been arrested, calling one a “black b******”.

Singh has previous convictions including driving offences. He was on a three-year ban for failing to provide a specimen for analysis at the time of the latest offences.

Mitigating, Michael Greenhalgh conceded Singh was facing jail and said: “He knows he has done wrong. All he can do is plead guilty which he has done.

“It’s almost inevitable that it’s a custodial sentence.”

Judge Simon Phillips KC told Singh: “You put yourself and others in mortal danger.

“You showed a complete disregard for the welfare of others.”

He described his words to the nurse as a “barrage of foul-mouthed and disgusting abuse”.

He jailed Singh for a total of 26 months, and gave him a new 49-month driving ban.