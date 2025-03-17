Drilling gang members jailed over Leeds £100,000 Ford Transit power-tools theft spree

Two members of a gang that stole more than £100,000 worth of power tools from vans and sold them at car-boot sales have been jailed.

The professional thieves were responsible for a “sophisticated” method in which they drilled their way into Ford Transits.

They specifically targeted a hotel in the Leeds area where tradesman were known to be staying. The tools were then sold on at car-boot sales in Yorkshire.

Nathan Furnisse and Michael Thompson both admitted conspiracy to steal during a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

They were caught after a plumber had reported £4,000 of his tools stolen from his van in October last year.

He found two bags he recognised for sale online and informed the police. The seller was innocent, but told police he had bought them at a car-boot.

Funisse (inset left) and Thompson (inset right) were jailed for their part in a spree of van power-tool thefts worth more than £100,000. | WYP / National World

Police attended a sale in Rufforth, North Yorkshire, on October 27 and found stolen tools being sold. Thompson, 36, was arrested, before further investigations found contact between him and 29-year-old Furnisse discussing the buying and selling of tools.

Over a three-month period the gang hit numerous Ford Transit vans parked on streets and at hotels.

One hotel said they had up to two break-ins a week and had to employee extra security.

The value of the powertools taken was “significantly in excess of £100,000”.

Thompson, of Fairfield Hill, Bramley, has 31 previous convictions for 44 offences, including handling stolen good and multiple burglaries.

He had been held on remand since his arrest.

Mitigating on his behalf, Michael Walsh said: “He has no excuse for finding himself in this criminal enterprise.”

He said that he only earned around £1,000 in total for his efforts.

Furnisse, of Queensway, Rothwell, has 27 previous convictions for 53 offences. Like Thompson he has been convicted of burglaries and handling stolen goods.

He was not held on remand but had been monitored through an electronic tag.

Mitigating Jeremy Barton said father-of-three Furnisse did “not shy away” from his crimes but added: “He regrets his behaviour and regrets getting involved in this. He has had the opportunity to think about what he has done.”

Judge Simon Phillips KC said: “You are professional thieves, part of a criminal enterprise involving others using sophisticated techniques. It was done over a prolonged period.

“Neither of you are strangers to the court.

“It was part of an extensive and complex police operation.”

He jailed Furnisse for four years and four months and Thompson for four years.