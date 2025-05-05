Wakefield teenager who forced himself onto underage girl told her: 'Nobody needs to know'

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 5th May 2025, 16:30 BST
A teenager has been jailed after having sex with a young girl and telling her to keep it to herself.

Ilkay Aydin was just 17 at the time when he forced himself onto the youngster and “took her virginity”, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Following a trial he was found guilty of two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child. Now 20, Aydin was jailed for two years.

The court heard that Aydin had been drinking on August 14, 2022, when he went to the 14-year-old girl’s bedroom.

Aydin (pictured left) was jailed for abusing a girl and taking her virginity.Aydin (pictured left) was jailed for abusing a girl and taking her virginity.
Aydin (pictured left) was jailed for abusing a girl and taking her virginity. | WYP / National World

He tried to kiss her and touch her before having sex with her. He told her: “It’s alright, nobody needs to know. We won’t tell anybody.”

Aydin, of Newton Drive, Outwood, later claimed he thought the girl was old enough for sex, which was rejected.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said the assault left her suffering nightmares, that she struggles to sleep on her own and has trust issues.

Mitigating, Rukhshanda Hussain said fear had led Aydin “down a path of dishonesty” but was “not proud”.

She said he now fully accepts responsibility. She said there had been no offending from Aydin before or since that night.

Judge Christopher Batty told Aydin: “There’s no doubt you knew exactly how old she was. She was totally off limits.

“She offered you no encouragement that night. You did not even speak to her.

“What possible foundation do you think that is for a sexual encounter for taking her virginity?

“Why on earth do you think she might have wanted to do that?

“She did not want to have sex with you that night. You got into her room and began applying pressure.

“I accept you were young, a youth, not by much, but it does not make you an adult.”

He put Aydin on the sex offender register for 10 years.

