A drunken man who could “barely stand” was turned away from his flight, then became abusive as young families watched on.

Staff at Jet2 refused to allow Ethan Walters to board the early-morning flight at Leeds Bradford Airport.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for his disgraceful behaviour in which he threatened to kill people and made homophobic comments.

The 22-year-old, who admitted a public order offence and being drunk and disorderly, was handed a short jail sentence.

Prosecutor Emily Jenkins said concerned staff had to call security shortly after 9am on February 14 and Walters had to be taken to the floor.

Police officers were asked to attend and escort him away, but became irate and was “making comments about killing people”.

Officers said he was barely able to stand and was slurring his speech. His demeanour was “disruptive and distressing” and was “swearing and being verbally aggressive”.

Ms Jenkins said: “There were families and small children there. He did not seem to notice or care.”

He was escorted to the taxi rank but due to his intoxicated state, the taxi driver would not take him. He was then shown the bus stop.

Walters, of Cranleigh Close, Oldham, Greater Manchester, continued to be verbally abusive and was eventually arrested.

He was interviewed and largely gave no comments, but claimed he was not homophobic.

The offences put him breach of a suspended sentence order, although no further details of the offence were disclosed to the court.

Mitigating, Olivia Fraser said that Walters often “blacked out” while drinking and could remember little, but Judge Christopher Batty interjected, calling his behaviour “unacceptable” that he turned up at the airport “legless”.

Addressing Walters, he said: “They [security] gave you chance after chance after chance and you threw it back at them.

“They could not have been fairer to you, and all of this in the presence of families and children waiting to go on holiday.

“It’s so serious only a custodial sentence can be justified.”

He jailed him for 28 days, and activated seven days of his suspended sentence, making a total of 35 days.