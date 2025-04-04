Paedophile with 'nappy fetish' tried to acquire baby items from Pudsey nurseries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A paedophile with a fetish for nappies attended nurseries to get “freebies” to fuel his fantasies, a court heard.

Anthony Jackson, who has been convicted previously for possessing indecent images of children, contacted two nurseries in the Pudsey area, giving a false name, claiming he wanted to send his children there and then inquiring about getting free nappies and other items.

He was jailed for two years at Leeds Crown Court, but Judge Richard Mansell KC said he was not convinced by the fetish claim, suspecting it was to mask his attraction to children.

He told him: “A probation officer believes you are hiding behind the nappy fetish. It gives me considerable concern that you are a registered sex offender and you are attending places like that.

“You are an accomplished liar who will say anything to portray a wholly false image of yourself. You have a sexual interest in children and you are plainly in denial.

“I consider you are hiding the truth of what motivates your nappy fetish.”

The court heard that Jackson contacted the first nursery last year by email, saying he had three children and was interested in sending them there. On October 18 he visited and was shown around and he inquired about obtaining baby items, such as nappies.

He was referred to a children’s centre, but the nursery staff were suspicious of him.

He then contacted another nursery, gave a false name again and claimed he was interested in sending his children there. He then claimed he was struggling financially, so the nursery gave him a bag of supplies, including nappies.

The 35-year-old returned in December and again told them he was struggling, but this time they said he should contact a food bank.

He also contacted a primary school with a similar story, and they also gave him a baby supplies.

Concerns were later raised and the police were contacted.

Jackson, of Merton Avenue, Farsley, was arrested on January 27. His address was searched and they found and iPhone and a HP laptop.

It contained 281 prohibited images of children computer generated images of children as young as two being raped.

During his police interview he claimed the nursery visits were simply to fuel his fetish for being an “adult baby” and to get “freebies”.

Jackson has previous convictions after being caught with indecent images of children on two occasions in recent years. He was given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) in an effort to curb his internet use.

Appearing in court from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand, he admitted two counts of fraud, two of failing to comply with the sex offender register, a breach of his SHPO and possession of prohibited images.

Mitigating, Stuart Field said Jackson claimed to not have any kind of sexual arousal with the nappies, but that it was a “comfort thing”. He said he suffered a child because of abuse and neglect.

He said he was in a relationship with a woman, but that ended largely due to his arrest. He said Jackson had worked in waste management but was now unemployed. He said he also had ADHD.

As well as the jail sentence, Judge Mansell also gave him a new SHPO which will last for 10 years.